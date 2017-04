/ Front page / News

Update: 5:07PM LEVUKA Public School's Sovaia Vusona equaled the junior girls long jump record set back in 1981.

Vusona jumped 5.30m, the same record set by Loata Turagavuli of Assemblies of God High School.

Second and silver went to Mereseini Waqatoki of ACS jumping a distance of 5.12m.

Third and bronze went to Ulamila Matevakatini of Jasper Williams with a jump of 5.00m.