Fiji Time: 8:22 PM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Sawani sub juniors win 4x400 relay

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 4:59PM ADI Cakobau School took out the sub junior girls 4x400m relay today.

The quartet of Sainimere Yabaki, Sereana Serukeitoga, Nanise Vakacegu and Ulamila Koroisavou ran a time of 4.13.92 to win gold.

Rivals Jasper Williams came in second and silver.

Team members Mere Matavesi, Varanisese Kauta, Aritema Likusavu and Latileta Nima ran a time of 4.20.75.

Third and bronze went to Lomaivuna High School's quartet of Josivini Koroi, Makereta Atelaite, Salote Senitoto and Paulini Nadavo with a time of 4.26.99.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign
  2. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  3. Cokes17:No Rerun
  4. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  5. Cokes17: 29 records fall as Natabua, ACS rise
  6. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  7. Cokes17: Natabua is new boys champion
  8. Aussie exposure
  9. Cokes17: Ramsden runs sick but wins
  10. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)