Cokes17: Sawani sub juniors win 4x400 relay

Update: 4:59PM ADI Cakobau School took out the sub junior girls 4x400m relay today.
The quartet of Sainimere Yabaki, Sereana Serukeitoga, Nanise Vakacegu and Ulamila Koroisavou ran a time of 4.13.92 to win gold.
Rivals Jasper Williams came in second and silver.
Team members Mere Matavesi, Varanisese Kauta, Aritema Likusavu and Latileta Nima ran a time of 4.20.75.
Third and bronze went to Lomaivuna High School's quartet of Josivini Koroi, Makereta Atelaite, Salote Senitoto and Paulini Nadavo with a time of 4.26.99.