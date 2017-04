/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The RKS relay team. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 4:46PM THERE will be a new boys champion at the Coca Cola Games.

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Natabua High School are in a cutthroat tussle in the 4x400m to decide the new boys champion.

RKS is the top seeded team in this last event, the senior boys 4x400m.

Boy's Standings:

NATABUA 11G 4S 5B

RKS 10G 7S 5B

MBHS 10G 8S 6B