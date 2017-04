/ Front page / News

Update: 4:41PM SOVAIA Vusona won gold for Levuka Public School in the junior girls long jump finals this afternoon.

Vusona jumped 5.30m.

Second and silver went to Mereseini Waqatoki of Adi Cakobau School with a jump of 5.12m.

Third and bronze was won by Luse Qasevakatini with a jump of Basden College with a jump of 5.08m.