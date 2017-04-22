Coke17: Grammar wins sub junior relay

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:03PM SUVA Grammar School adds another medal to their records from their sub junior boys 4x100m relay this afternoon.

The quartet of Waisea Cama, Neori Kete, Vulirogoyawa Suka and Elia Kolivuso ran a time of 47.44 seconds, 2 seconds less than the time they registered in the heats.

Marist Brothers High School came in second with silver.

The team comprising Bronson Lee, James Burton, Simon Behari and Michael Eli ran a time of 47.81 seconds.

Third and bronze went to Queen Victoria School.

Team mates Apisai Bavadra, Tieri Koroitamana, Isaiah Tolotu and Filimoni Nalawa ran a time of 48.30 seconds.