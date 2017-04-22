Fiji Time: 4:21 PM on Saturday 22 April

#Cokes17: Jasper wins sub junior 4x100 relay

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 3:50PM THE sub junior girls relay team from Jasper Williams High School won gold in the 4x100m event with an improved time - registering a time of 49.37 seconds from the 50.26 seconds in the heats.

The team comprise Senimelia Dilo, Salote Baravilala, Carol Masi and Elenora Lala.

Fellow westerners Natabua High School - the team comprising Christine Lawakele, Akosita Mau, Lavinia Lagi and Litea Daveta - settled with silver with an improved time of 49.81 seconds.

Third and bronze went to Adi Cakobau School with a time of 50.50 seconds.

ACS fielded Florence Foiakau, Sereana Raloga, Olivia Tanivanuakula and Jessie Vakaloloma.








