Update: 3:14PM JASPER Williams High School senior girl Elena Caucau bagged a gold for her school in the 600g javelin throw today.

Her best throw recorded 42.60m.

In second place with a silver was Suva Grammar School's Venina Turaganisolevu with a distance of 38.33m.

Third and bronze went to Avelina Soakula of Yasawa Secondary School throwing a distance of 36.63m.