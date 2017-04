/ Front page / News

Update: 3:06PM NATABUA High School scooped two medals in the senior boys triple jump today.

Belasio Waqadau won gold from his 14.62m jump, followed by his team mate Kitione Nasau winning silver with a jump of 13.52m.

Third and bronze went to Ambrose Rakesa of Sacred Heart College jumping a distance of 13.38m.