Cokes17: Police ready for after-Games celebration

+ Enlarge this image A Police officer on patrol at the ANZ Stadium where the Coke Games is well underway. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:57PM FOLLOWING the Coca-Cola Games, Fijian Police officers will shift focus to the coverage at the Park Jam at My Suva Park as well as the capital city as they anticipate supporters to continue their celebrations well into Sunday morning.

Chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu has urged members of the general public to be responsible and look after themselves.

"Parents and guardians, please know where your children will be and ensure communication is constant if they intend to be with their friends after the games," ACP Tudravu said.

"We have been liaising with nightclub operators to keep minors out."

"We are again asking for everyone's cooperation in keeping our children safe."