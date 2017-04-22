Fiji Time: 4:21 PM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Police ready for after-Games celebration

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 2:57PM FOLLOWING the Coca-Cola Games, Fijian Police officers will shift focus to the coverage at the Park Jam at My Suva Park as well as the capital city as they anticipate supporters to continue their celebrations well into Sunday morning.

Chief of operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu has urged members of the general public to be responsible and look after themselves.

"Parents and guardians, please know where your children  will be and ensure communication is constant if they intend to be with their friends after the games," ACP Tudravu said.

"We have been liaising with nightclub operators to keep minors out." 

"We are again asking for everyone's cooperation in keeping our children safe."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. #Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign
  4. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  5. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  6. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  7. $1.1m giveaway
  8. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  9. Cokes17: Ramsden runs sick but wins
  10. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)