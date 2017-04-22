Fiji Time: 4:21 PM on Saturday 22 April

Cokes17: Upset on the 200m

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 2:33PM INTERMEDIATE athlete Malasebe Tuvusa rose up for Suva Grammar School today to deny favourite Ratu Jo Tabakaucoro to win the boys 200m finals.

An emotional Malasebe walked off the tracks in tears hugging old scholars who have been instrumental in the 'Grammar Rise Up' campaign to restore lost glory to the school in several areas, including in athletics.

In the senior grade, Natabua High School's Shane Tuvusa boosted the Lautoka schools medal haul when he took gold for 200m dash denying favourite, Ilaitia Waqa of Queen Victoria School.

Proving himself the consummate professional, Tuvusa won the race with better technique at the tape to deny Waqa who was in the lead and slowed down before the end.

Natabua now has 9 Gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze to Marist Brothers High School haul of 9 Gold, 5 Silver and 6 bronze.








