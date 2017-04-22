Cokes17: Boys go neck to neck, ACS furthers lead

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:30PM RATU Kadavulevu has caught up to the lead that defending champions Marist Brothers High School took overnight as we reach midway through the final day of the Coca Cola Games.

Ahead of the all popular relays of 4x100m and 4x400m, the two all boys schools are at eight gold medals each with RKS having more two more silver medals.

In the girls division, ACS now has furthered their lead with all the 200m medals in the bag.

Results

Girls

ACS 15G, 13S, 10B

Jasper 8G, 5S, 8B

SJSS 4G, 4S, 5B

SGS 2G, 1S, 3B

Boys

RKS 8G 7S 3B

MBHS 9G, 5S, 6B

NATABUA 9G, 3S, 3B

QVS 3G, 4S, 9B