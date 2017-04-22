Fiji Time: 4:21 PM on Saturday 22 April

Cokes17: Boys go neck to neck, ACS furthers lead

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 2:30PM RATU Kadavulevu has caught up to the lead that defending champions Marist Brothers High School took overnight as we reach midway through the final day of the Coca Cola Games.

Ahead of the all popular relays of 4x100m and 4x400m, the two all boys schools are at eight gold medals each with RKS having more two more silver medals.

In the girls division, ACS now has furthered their lead with all the 200m medals in the bag.

Results

Girls

ACS        15G, 13S, 10B

Jasper      8G, 5S, 8B

SJSS       4G, 4S, 5B

SGS          2G, 1S, 3B

Boys

RKS    8G 7S 3B

MBHS   9G, 5S, 6B

NATABUA  9G, 3S, 3B

QVS  3G, 4S, 9B








