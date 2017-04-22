Cokes17: Rerun works worse

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Saiasi Lesukinavuli of RKS wins gold in the sub junior boys 100m rerun today. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 1:52PM THE 100m sub junior rerun has worked out worse for Jai Narayan College's Sekope Puamau here at the final day of the Coca Cola Games.

Puamau's coaches applied for a rerun based on technical issues with the start of the 100m sub junior race yesterday.

The sub junior athlete settled for a bronze medal today behind Saiasi Lesukinavuli of Ratu Kadavulevu School who won gold and Anare Malani of Lelean Memorial School who won the silver medal.

The Suva Grammar School athlete who had won the final yesterday did not participate today.

This takes the RKS gold medal haul to 7.