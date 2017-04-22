Fiji Time: 4:21 PM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cokes17: Rerun works worse

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 1:52PM THE 100m sub junior rerun has worked out worse for Jai Narayan College's Sekope Puamau here at the final day of the Coca Cola Games.

Puamau's coaches applied for a rerun based on technical issues with the start of the 100m sub junior race yesterday.

The sub junior athlete settled for a bronze medal today behind Saiasi Lesukinavuli of Ratu Kadavulevu School who won gold and Anare Malani of Lelean Memorial School who won the silver medal.

The Suva Grammar School athlete who had won the final yesterday did not participate today. 

This takes the RKS gold medal haul to 7.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. #Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign
  4. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  5. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  6. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  7. $1.1m giveaway
  8. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  9. Cokes17: Ramsden runs sick but wins
  10. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)