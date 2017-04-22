Cokes17: Ramsden runs sick but wins

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 800m gold medalist Maia Ramsden congratulates Vani Loloma of ACS. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 1:37PM INTERNATIONAL School Suva student Maia Ramsden woke up sick with a fever, the chills and feeling horrible but that was not going to stop the 15-year-old from running her last race in Fiji.

The daughter of New Zealand High Commissioner, Mark Ramsden, leaves the country later this year at the end of her father's term in Fiji so the 800m final was her last one.

Before the race, Maia told The Fiji Times Online she was not in it to win it today but only to "leave" the Fijian race tracks properly.

"I'm feeling horrible and sick today and I'm just here to finish it," she said.

"The chills, fever, stomach bug, I am feeling everything."

After the race, Ramsden was a happy girl and was seen hugging silver medal winner Vani Loloma of Adi Cakobau School and Laisiana Seru of Vunisea Secondary School who was third and won bronze.