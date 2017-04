/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image QVS wins their relay heat and now through to the finals this afternoon. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:57PM CONTROVERSIAL Queen Victoria School athlete Ilaitia Waqa provided quality support to help his 4x100m relay team take top spot at the completion of the senior boys competition.

QVS go into this afternoons final the top seeded team after clocking 42.66 seconds.

Adi Cakobau School, led by long jump gold medalist Alesi Bulisala achieved a time of 50.38 seconds to become the top seeded team in the girls senior 4x100m relays.