+ Enlarge this image Jasper into the finals for the 4x100m relay. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 12:21PM NATABUA High School and defending girls champions Jasper Williams High School go into the finals of the Junior 4x100m relays with the best times.

The two western schools recorded the fast times in their heats of the relays this morning.

Natabua recorded 44.37 seconds while Jasper recorded 50.02 seconds.