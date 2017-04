/ Front page / News

Update: 12:18PM ANOTHER gold for Adi Cakobau School on day 3 of the 2017 Coca-Cola Games in the field event.

This through Mereoni Bonasere's shot put throw of 11.82 in the senior girls grade.

Gloria Taylor of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial came in second and silver with a throw of 10.70m.

Yasawa's Avelina Sokula came in third with bronze throwing a distance of 10.69m.