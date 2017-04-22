Cokes17: Fans compete too

Fiji Time: 4:21 PM on Saturday 22 April

ERONI TUINUKU
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 11:56AM AS ATHLETES move early into the stadium to prepare for the race, there is also competition on the grandstand for the best cheer teams.

On Day 3 of the games, it is clear that Adi Cakobau School with their teams of people to secure seats and the extremely popular cheerleader teams are winning the prize for having the best fans.

The pioneers of cheerleading ACS, was so well prepared that during the drizzle over the past two days, they cheered away in uniform see-through rain coats.

Not to be outdone, defending champions Jasper Williams High School seemed to have saved the best for the last days because while their cheer teams have been relatively quiet on Day 1 and 2, today they are energetic and spotting the brightest uniforms.

Natabua High School also came in with their cheerleaders.

Suva Grammar School, one of the only cheer teams to use both girls and boys are also in form today, clearly all ready for the traditional cheer competition at the end of Day 3. 








