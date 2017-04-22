$120k paid out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay addresses members of the public during the opening of the new Savusavu AMA yesterday. Picture: Supplied

THE Agro-Marketing Authority (AMA) paid out about $120,000 to farmers and fishermen in mainland Vanua Levu during the first three months of this year.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay, who said there were other buyers operating on Vanua Levu, encouraging them to continue to do business in the North.

"It's good for our rural communities and it's good for our overall national economic development," he said.

"While the figures I had given appear tremendous, I am of the view that they are by no means reflective of the huge agricultural and fisheries potential of the Northern Division.

"Let me state to Government officials and partners present today, that the challenge is to work with the communities to ensure that the potential are realised fully."

Mr Pillay said the new AMA office opened in Savusavu on Thursday and the one planned for construction in Bua in future would venture into exporting vegetables and other high value produce.

"This will demand better planning by key stakeholders to ensure that we continue to meet market demands during both in -season and off-season," he said.

"Our challenges in the agriculture sector are endless, but the rewards are gratifying, and that we must all continue to strive for. Let me suggest that the AMA, together with agriculture and fisheries officials in the North, seriously look at 'contracting' and 'clustering' of farmers and fishermen to strengthen the supply chain."

Mr Pillay said in doing so they would not only be addressing the issue of consistency, but also ensure that farmers and fishermen had a steady and guaranteed source of income to support their families, and generate other economic activities within their communities.