Mixed reactions during seminar

Litia Cava
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THERE were mixed reactions from panelists during a seminar on health insurance in Fiji on whether private health insurance in Fiji was worth paying for.

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar said it was important for Fijians to have private health insurance.

"We should encourage more health insurance because we have seen that the Health Ministry for the past four to five years has been in the limelight for its services," she said.

She said health insurance included benefits, but it was important for insurers to provide thorough and clear information disclosure to consumers regarding the insurance policy cover.

Reserve Bank of Fiji chief manager Vereimi Levula echoed similar sentiments, saying Government could not satisfy every demand and this was why private sector health insurance was important.

Mr Levula also highlighted that only 12 per cent of the total population in Fiji possessed a health insurance cover.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies said the decision on whether it was important to have an insurance cover depended on the individual.

"It depends on how much money you've got, depends on your attitude to risk and it depends on the priority on how they spend their money," he said.

"So I do not think it is possible to say blankly that yes it is a good idea or it is a bad idea, it is up to every individual and households."








