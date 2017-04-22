Elaine's golden touch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Elaine Taylor, businesswoman, fashion designer, hairdresser, philanthropist and foodie. Picture: Supplied

ONE could describe Elaine Taylor as the epitome of Super Woman.

A self start businesswoman brought up in Nasinu which she selflessly labels the Bronx, everything she touches seems to turn to gold.

Elaine is the proprietor of the ultra modern one stop fashion store, Aladdin's Cave, the Edge Hair Design, the Palm Court Bistro, hangout of the local whose who and has just established her own garment manufacturing studio in Toorak.

She is also a hairdresser, a foodie, a fashion designer and quite the philanthropist.

If that doesn't keep her busy enough, managing two very busy children Anika and Yolanda and assisting husband Robin Taylor, principal of his own school The Learning Centre in Suva, can only be attributed to her acute multi tasking abilities.

A member of the Fashion Council of Fiji and the head of the Hairdressers Association of Fiji, she is also a regular on the local social scene where her often hard nosed exterior is actually a faÃ§ade for a disciplined, focussed benign temperament.

Elaine will launch her new luxury range of coats for all occasions in the Gold Couture Show at Fiji Fashion Week on May 27, 2017.

Today, we have a question and answer session with her.

Q: Elaine, you are one of the most successful fashion entrepreneurs in Fiji — a hair salon, boutique, factory, and your own label. Where did your passion for fashion originate?

A: Interestingly enough, I didn't always see myself being a part of the creative industries. I didn't even imagine that I'd be a hairstylist in my younger years. But once I understood the artistry of hair, I then developed a growing passion for all things creative, and fashion became one of my most significant passions.

I have dabbled fashion design for years, even attaining a qualification from APTC, but this year I'm coming out all guns blazing. I have even established a creative studio/mini fashion factory to share my passion with other like-minded people.

Q: You have been on the FJFW runways in previous years and always bring a collection that is colourful, trending and vibrant. What can the FJFW audience expect to see from you on the runway in this 10th anniversary year?

A: FJFW audience can expect to see a collection that is a little bit out of my comfort zone in designing, while still trying to stay commercial. My previous collections have always been playful and colourful, with emphasis being more on colour and prints. This year the emphasis is being placed on structure and texture and volume.

Q: What is the inspiration for your collection?

A: My recent trip to Shanghai has been the inspiration for my latest collection.

Q: What does it mean to you to be showing a collection in the 10th anniversary couture show?

A: Being in FJFW's 10th year show is a personal celebration for me as well because it also marks the survival of my business in the fashion industry, which is not a very easy business to be in and most fashion start ups tend to close off after three years. Aladdin's Cave is in its 11th year of business and I am grateful for this blessing.

Q: Who is your favourite Fijian designer and why?

A: My favorite Fijian designer is Ilai Jikoiono for Zuber. Iris Apfel, she is the epitome of personal style being an extension of ones personality

Q: Your boutique Aladdin's Cave is stocked with the beautiful, quirky and fashionably irresistible. It is a treasure trove of beauty and wonder. Do you personally source your products and where is your favourite shopping destination?

A: Aladdin's Cave is an extension of my personality.

So when people purchase an Aladdin's Cave product, they are subscribing to a unique and bold lifestyle.

One I would like to believe I embody. In most cases I do personally source our products because then I can get a better sense of the quality of the product.

My favourite shopping destination is mostly any Asian country for their fabulous markets that seem to be open all night, but right now it's specifically Shanghai. I love Shanghai for its vibrancy, colour and forward vision.

Q: How would you describe the impact of Fiji Fashion Week on the fashion industry in Fiji?

A: It has made it into a national viable concern in all aspects of the fashion industry such as clothes design, modeling, fashion management and production, tailoring businesses, hairdressing, beauty and make-up.

It may be true that others have come and gone doing their bit in the fashion industry with fashion shows etc, but none of them have put fashion in Fiji on the map and get the wide spread recognition overseas as FJFW has.

Q: How has it changed since you first showed a collection until now?

A: Garment quality has improved. Designers are paying a lot more attention to detail than they did before.

Q: Where do you see your brand and business in the next ten years?

A: In the next 10 years I hope to be working less in the business and more on the business, while other designers work for me, expanding my reach outside of Fiji, online. I suppose I would like to be successful enough in this industry to give me the confidence and financial freedom to be able to help and leverage other talented people realise their potential.

Q: With all your experience in the industry what piece of advice would you like to share with up and coming designers?

A: Take the fashion and design course offered by APTC if you're serious about designing. Thinking that you know everything is arrogance and arrogance will get you nowhere.