Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$1.8m for works at health facilities

Litia Cava
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is aware of the concerns raised by members of the public on the status of health facilities.

With this in mind, the line minister Rosy Akbar said the ministry had set aside $1.8 million for medical superintendents and district medical officers to use for minor works and other improvements in the facilities they manage.

Ms Akbar said repair and upgrade works on health facilities around the country would commence soon.

She said she hoped the funds would assist the ministry address ongoing issues.

"They won't be funding major developments or new buildings, but rather using the money for those smaller items which can make a big difference to patients and staff day-to-day experience."

"Of course, building and equipment are only a part of what underpins a well-functioning health system and the ministry is also committed to better levels of compassion, empathy and sensitivity shown by our caregivers," said Ms Akbar.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)