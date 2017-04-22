$1.8m for works at health facilities

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services is aware of the concerns raised by members of the public on the status of health facilities.

With this in mind, the line minister Rosy Akbar said the ministry had set aside $1.8 million for medical superintendents and district medical officers to use for minor works and other improvements in the facilities they manage.

Ms Akbar said repair and upgrade works on health facilities around the country would commence soon.

She said she hoped the funds would assist the ministry address ongoing issues.

"They won't be funding major developments or new buildings, but rather using the money for those smaller items which can make a big difference to patients and staff day-to-day experience."

"Of course, building and equipment are only a part of what underpins a well-functioning health system and the ministry is also committed to better levels of compassion, empathy and sensitivity shown by our caregivers," said Ms Akbar.