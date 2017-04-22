NFP to engage youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NFP president Biman Prasad (left) speaking to the Fiji Times while new candidate Pio Tikoduadua looks on, at their office in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

ONE of the main focuses of the National Federation Party is to engage more with its youth wing.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said this was why the party would conduct a talanoa session with its youths next Saturday to listen and attend to their issues.

"We've had very positive feedbacks from youths in this country in regards to NFP's position on a number of issues," he said.

"Obviously as a party we respect the views of the youths and that is why we are making an effort to listen more. We are not about going out and giving lectures to young people about anything."

Prof Prasad said the party intended to listen to the youths to get more insight on the issues they faced.

"They have great ideas. These young people are very well informed and many of them are educated. Many of them are also concerned about serious issues like unemployment, salaries and wages that they get at the point of graduation. Many of them are struggling to find jobs and when they find jobs, they find that it is very lowly paid.

"There are real issues for young people and we understand that. We can see that very clearly therefore the party must listen to young people."

"This is our starting point, we are going to listen to this group of young people who will interact with me and tell me what their concerns are and what are their issues."