Primary schools awards night

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, April 22, 2017

SCHOOLS that received a 100 per cent pass rate in primary education in Year 6 and 8 examinations were commemorated on Thursday night for their efforts in nurturing a holistic learning environment for students in what was the first Primary Education Minister's Excellence Awards.

The awards was held at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka coinciding with the Fiji Head Teachers Association conference.

Thirty one schools achieved 100 per cent pass rates in 2016 for Year 6 exams and 46 schools for Year 8.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said the event was held not just to commemorate those who achieved excellence, but also to motivate school heads to work harder.

"You can be proud of yourselves because you have successfully steered your school to excellence," Dr Reddy said of those head teachers who achieved 100 per cent pass rates for Years 6 and 8.

"We often we don't recognise you publically and often that hard work and perseverance that you have done go unnoticed.

"One of the purposes of these awards is to recognise the hard work but to also alert you to the fact that we are watching the performances of each school.

"This is cause for you to work harder and to motivate students to work harder."








