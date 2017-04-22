Offering a better option

/ Front page / News

A COMPANY involved in the medical business says it is not that simple as it looks for people going overseas for medical treatment.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji, which has been bringing heart surgeons from India to perform surgeries in the country for the past five years, says a lot of things are associated with going overseas for treatment.

The company's director, Professor Manu Munibhargav, said getting medical clearance for travel from airlines was always a complex issue.

"Many times a medical escort is required to travel with the patient and a mandatory condition is imposed by the airlines," he said.

"In addition to visa charges and other things, there are other expenses associated with taking a doctor with the patient.

"Most of the times airlines insist for the arrangement of oxygen cylinder which is an additional burden to the patient, moreso if aircraft have to be changed.

"Apart from the time in transit and other things, if a patient's stay increases in the foreign hospital's Intensive Care Unit or the ward, then the financial cost analysis is shaken badly."

Prof Munibhargav said many times patients were unable to arrange additional payment, which ultimately resulted in discontinuation of medical treatment.

He said the Fijian Government, under its joint venture agreement with SSPHL Fiji, had fixed the fee structure for open heart and joint replacement surgeries performed in the country by Indian specialists.

"The cost is the same irrespective of the number of days the patient stays either in the ICU or in the ward, which is a big advantage to the patient. Foreign exchange is also saved," he said.

Open heart surgeries will be performed at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks from May 15 by a team of specialists brought from India by SSPHL.

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was also discussing with overseas insurance companies to send their patients to Fiji for surgeries under the company's joint venture agreement.

He said the company believed in making medical services available, affordable, accessible and accountable.

SSPHL is also bringing a team of specialists from India led by Dr Nilesh Jagtap to perform hip and knee replacement surgeries in Lautoka Hospital for a week from May 15.

People can make direct enquiries with the SSPHL team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for further details on the super specialty medical services,.