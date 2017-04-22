FEO opens voter registration

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS living in four other Pacific Island countries can now acquire their voter registration identification cards ahead of the 2018 General Election.

This follows confirmation from the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) of voter registration commencing in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Samoa from today.

This would be an opportune time for Fijians living in these countries to register to vote or update their voter details for the upcoming polls, a FEO statement read.

In order to register, Fijians must produce a valid Fijian passport and at least be 18 years of age and for amendments and alterations to existing registrations, the current voter card must be produced.

Minister Responsible for Elections Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament the 2018 General Election could be held as early as April next year.