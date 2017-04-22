Court dismisses appeal

/ Front page / News

THE Supreme Court of Fiji has dismissed an appeal by Fiji Times Ltd, its former publisher, Brian O'Flaherty and editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley against a Court of Appeal judgment.

The Fiji Times published an article on November 7, 2011 from New Zealand's Sunday Star Times titled FIFA probes Doc in its sports page that related to the disbarment of Dr Samshu Dean Sahu Khan as a legal practitioner.

In the article published, the general-secretary of the Oceania Football Federation, Tai Nicholas, was quoted saying: "You should be aware that with no judiciary there, his case has been reviewed by one Australian Judge. It is not a court per se."

The respondents in this case, the Attorney-General alleged that the words published by the newspaper scandalised the court and the judiciary.

The three petitioners were then fined more than $300,000 in 2013 after being convicted of contempt of court.

The petitioners appealed the orders by the High Court, however, the appeal was dismissed by the Fiji Court of Appeal in 2015 subject to the variation of the fine imposed on Mr O'Flaherty, from $10,000 to $7500.

They then again made an application for leave to appeal the judgment by the Fiji Court of Appeal.

In his judgment, Justice Suresh Chandra said the offending part of the article was not truthful as the judiciary was in place in Fiji at the time the article was published.

He said the statement could convey to a reader that the disciplinary decision was taken against Dr Sahu Khan by an Australian judge sitting in an institution which was not a court as there was no judiciary in place.

Justice Chandra said what was necessary to be seen was what effect such a statement would have on a reasonable reader in Fiji, to cause a doubt in his mind regarding the existence of the judiciary and the administration of justice in the country.

Justice Chitrasiri Kankani also agreed with Justice Chandra's opinion.

In a minority judgment, Justice Brian Keith however said the fair minded and reasonable man would have thought that what was complained about in the article was nonsense.

"In my opinion, they would have known that the claim that there were no or no validly- appointed, judges in post was nonsense, and they would have thought that Mr Nicholas' words were the comments of someone who had heard of the revocation of judicial posts as some time in Fiji's past but who was not familiar with what was going on in Fiji at the time of the article and had no idea that there were judges back in post in Fiji," Justice Keith said.

"Some people might criticise The Fiji Times for publishing what he said, but for the reasons I have endeavoured to give, I believe no offence was committed by them."

The majority comprising Justices Chandra and Kankani dismissed the petition.