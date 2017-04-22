Fiji Time: 11:43 AM on Saturday 22 April

Justice Temo observes lack of skills

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 22, 2017

A SENIOR State counsel was yesterday told by High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo to inform his superiors that there was a need for State counsels to learn more about the art of examining witnesses in court.

Justice Temo highlighted this in the case of Asian national, Aidong Zhang, at the High Court in Suva yesterday.

In his address, Justice Temo said he had been seeing a lack of skills by State counsels in his court.

He also said he saw a lot of defence counsels having to plug the loopholes of prosecution.

Mr Zhang, who is represented by Lautoka lawyer, Iqbal Khan, is charged with one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering amounting to $1.6million.

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2014, and January 31, 2016. The accused is alleged to have obtained $1,240,740.74 from another businessman on the pretext of acquiring a housing property in Suva.

