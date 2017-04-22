Party secretary resigns

/ Front page / News

THE People's Democratic Party's election campaign has hit a road hump after the resignation of one of its key members.

The party's general secretary Aman Ravindra-Singh has resigned from his position. "I have resigned on April 18, 2017," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.

Yesterday, the vocal human rights lawyer said he had already informed the Supervisor of Elections of his resignation from the party.

When questioned on the reason for his resignation, Mr Ravindra-Singh said: "I have no comments to make with regards to the resignation".

It is understood that he resigned on principles, disagreeing with the party's move to join the coalition of opposition parties under one umbrella.

Party leader Lynda Tabuya has supported the idea of a coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2018 polls.

She said it was important for the parties to unite in order to defeat FijiFirst.

"Parties got to work hand-in-hand and we are already in talks with other political parties," she said.

Ms Tabuya said for the coming election, the party would target the entire country for support.