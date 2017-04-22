Church makes submissions

/ Front page / News

THE Methodist Church in Fiji is calling on Government to initiate open consultation and discussion with the chiefs and the indigenous people of Fiji and Rotuma before the finalisation of the proposed village bylaws.

The church sent its submissions to the permanent secretary for iTaukei Affairs yesterday.

The submissions highlighted that the church was of the view that in enhancing the common good, in accordance with the principles of seeking a just and participatory society, where decisions on national policy must operate in a democratic way involving all sectors of society, the Government must remove all 17 decrees.

"We call upon Government to present an extended timeline to review the proposed village bylaws and review the 2013 Constitution to reflect the common will of the people and to contain within it, the unqualified guarantee that indigenous rights of native Fijians will be an entrenched provision in the 2013

Constitution," it said. The church has also called on the review of the 2013 Constitution to make Fiji a Christian state.

"The church is of the view that Government should do this in accordance with the clear stipulations of the Deed of Cession and the wishes of the Fijian chiefs and Fijian people. We call upon Government to address the concerns of the United Nations Committee of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in its 2012 observations with immediate effect."

As part of its submissions, the church also called on Government not to promulgate the bill into law unless and until the views of the indigenous Fijians and their institutions were openly sought and addressed.

The church further submitted that it did not want Fiji to become a part of the category of the demised indigenous populations of the world.