Medical staff urged to be vigilant on social media

+ Enlarge this image Participants during the Fiji Health Forum at Fiji National University Pasifika Campus in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

CONFIDENTIAL and sensitive issues within the Health and Medical Services Ministry must not be discussed on social media by health professionals, says Fiji Nursing Association general secretary Salanieta Matiavi.

She made this statement after heated discussions during the week over the use of social media by health professionals to defend issues and cases of national interest.

Health and Medical Services Ministry permanent secretary Philip Davies had earlier said policing medical professionals on what they can post on social media was a challenge.

However, Ms Matiavi said postings, comments and views shared by staff of the ministry on social media were acceptable, but they needed to be more vigilant.

"Be vigilant. They also

have the right to use social

media and to express their

opinion and maybe some even act to defend themselves on social media. Thus it is important for them to understand there are channels to follow if they wish to air their grievances, they need to follow their channels."