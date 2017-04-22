Fiji Time: 11:43 AM on Saturday 22 April

Unit lacks supplies

Litia Cava
Saturday, April 22, 2017

LACK of pharmacy supplies was one of the many issues faced by the pediatric unit, says head of pediatrics at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, Dr Ilisapeci Vereti.

During her presentation at the Fiji and Apollo Health Forum on infection outbreaks in pediatrics in Suva yesterday, Dr Vereti said because of the lack of drugs, equipment and other pharmaceutical supplies, staff had now used alternatives.

"We have turned to reusing and sharing alternatives and we are very good at this," she said.

"And once these are used, we are looking at the evolving of the bacteria so here we are, one litre of saline bags been shared for multiple patients." Dr Vereti also highlighted other challenges, which included the structure of the Intensive Care Units (ICU), lack of staff in the ICUs, lack of space and the lack of proper cleaning guidelines in hospitals around the country.

However, Dr Vereti said over the years, donations and technical support to the hospital by organisations such as World Health Organization had assisted the hospital. Dr Vereti said future infection outbreaks could be prevented through introduction of best practice guidelines on handwashing and cleaning culture in communities and hospitals, have vigilant strong infection control team, budget allocated for survelliance, prevention and control and stress the importance of breastfeeding.








