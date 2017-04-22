Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Mine audit long overdue — FTUC

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THE Fiji Trades Union Congress has welcomed the full audit by Government of the Vatukoula Gold Mines.

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony said the audit was long overdue.

"There have been too many fatal and serious accidents at Vatukoula Gold Mines over the years," he said in a statement.

"In each case we are told that investigations will be conducted. However, none of the reports of the investigations have been made public or made available to the Occupational Health and Safety board.

"Therefore, no improvements in safety have been made over the years.

"There is a high rate of work-related injuries and sickness at the mines. These are treated as normal sickness.

"Recently, one worker has been killed and two others seriously injured.

"The Fiji Trades Union Congress welcomes the audit of the mines which is long overdue."

Mr Anthony urged Government to include the mining industry in the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act.

"The mining industry is the only industry excluded from this Act.

"Mining is the most dangerous industry and there is no reason why there should not be safety standards applying to the mines just like every other workplace in Fiji," Mr Anthony said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)