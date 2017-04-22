Mine audit long overdue — FTUC

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Trades Union Congress has welcomed the full audit by Government of the Vatukoula Gold Mines.

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony said the audit was long overdue.

"There have been too many fatal and serious accidents at Vatukoula Gold Mines over the years," he said in a statement.

"In each case we are told that investigations will be conducted. However, none of the reports of the investigations have been made public or made available to the Occupational Health and Safety board.

"Therefore, no improvements in safety have been made over the years.

"There is a high rate of work-related injuries and sickness at the mines. These are treated as normal sickness.

"Recently, one worker has been killed and two others seriously injured.

"The Fiji Trades Union Congress welcomes the audit of the mines which is long overdue."

Mr Anthony urged Government to include the mining industry in the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act.

"The mining industry is the only industry excluded from this Act.

"Mining is the most dangerous industry and there is no reason why there should not be safety standards applying to the mines just like every other workplace in Fiji," Mr Anthony said.