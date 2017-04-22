Search for duo scaled down

/ Front page / News

POLICE have narrowed the search area for missing Kulukulu boat captain John Colin Knowles and his 11-year-old son.

Mr Knowles and his son went missing over the Easter weekend during a fishing trip.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the search had been scaled down with negative results.

The latest discovery were pieces of the boat the pair boarded last Saturday night.

The wreckage was found near a popular fishing spot at the mouth of the Sigatoka River.

Meanwhile, concerned family members continue to search for the duo.

Family members and friends light evening bonfires every day to act as beacons for the pair to guide them to land.

Mr Knowles and his son were to return on Sunday morning.

The alert was raised by the boat captain's wife when her husband and son failed to return.