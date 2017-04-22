Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Police probe $120k heist

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, April 22, 2017

POLICE are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred near an ATM in Lautoka where $120,000 was believed to have been stolen.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident which happened on Thursday afternoon.

She said investigations into the alleged robbery were continuing.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bank and Finance Sector Employees Union has expressed concern over the large sum of money that was stolen.

Union national secretary Salesh Naidu said the bank had allegedly breached protocol by using staff to transfer huge sums of cash from a marked company vehicle on the first floor of the Sugar City to the ATM on the ground floor.

"It is obvious the bank does not value the safety of its staff and places the lives of its employees at great risk by refusing to utilise armoured guard services that are specialised in transferring cash," Mr Naidu said.

"They are placing profit ahead of safety and it will be interesting to see if the bank has a policy on transferring of cash."








