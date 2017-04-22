Hard work pays off for scholarship trio

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bachelor of Commerce Graduates Varshna Kumar (left) with Vitesh Kumar (centre) and Sanjeeta Pillay pose for a photo after their graduation in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THREE students who once faced an uncertain future concerning their studies have been able to complete tertiary education thanks to scholarships offered by Australia-based trust, Lalit Jeraj Foundation.

Varshna Kumar, Sanjeeta Pillay and Vitesh Kumar, all 22, were part of the 201 students who graduated from the University of Fiji yesterday.

Over the years, the foundation has assisted a number of students who excel in the accounting field.

The trio — who all graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce — say they are thankful for the opportunity to further their studies.

Ms Kumar, whose father works as a carpenter, is the youngest of three siblings while Ms Pillay comes from a family-of-four where her father works as a taxidriver.

"All three of us went to Swami Vivekananda College and we kept asking the counsellor there to inform us if there was any way we could get scholarships to study further because we all came from poor backgrounds," Mr Kumar said.

"We were hopeful that someone would help but we don't know what would have happened if we didn't get this opportunity."

Their hard work and dedication has paid off and all three — Mr Kumar, Ms Kumar and Ms Pillay — have been successful in finding employment at Tappoo, Airports Fiji Ltd and PricewaterhouseCoopers respectively.