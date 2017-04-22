BAF: Don't eat invasive reptile

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the public have been warned not to consume the American Iguana commonly known as the Giant Invasive Iguana (GII) because of its association with Salmonellosis.

A statement from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji yesterday said the species could damage the agriculture sector and even compete with Fiji's native endangered species.

The statement said the authority would continue to endeavour to protect Fiji from further spread of GII.

"GII is primarily a herbivore. However, this means it can be very damaging to the agriculture sector, the environment and Fiji's biodiversity," the statement said.

"They have potential to compete with Fiji's native endangered Crested and Banded iguanas.

"There have been incidents in other parts of the world where GII have been associated with spread of the Salmonella bacteria which causes salmonellosis — a form of gastroenteritis — thus the public is advised not to consume the iguanas."

The authority's acting chief executive officer, Hillary Kumwenda, said BAF was stepping up its efforts towards various control and containment activities.

"An Emergency Declaration (currently in place) strictly prohibits the movement of all stages of the GII including eggs, into and out of the declared biosecurity emergency areas. These areas are entire Qamea, Matagi, Laucala and Taveuni islands," he said.

Mr Kumwenda said BAF had a taskforce which conducted surveillance, culling and awareness on GII in Qamea, Matagi, Laucala and Taveuni islands.

"In addition, BAF carries out public awareness in many ways throughout Fiji. These include the BAF website, billboards, various pamphlets in iTaukei, English and Hindi, visits to villages and schools as well as publishing articles in local print media," he said. "While control and containment activities are ongoing, the ultimate goal is to eradicate this pest from Fiji."