Villagers await solar light repairs

THE people of Bua in Vanua Levu are waiting for maintenance work done on their solar lights damaged five years ago.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said they requested maintenance work to be done, but no one came around.

"It's really frustrating when we ask people for help, but they don't turn up," he said.

Ratu Orisi said they waited every year with the hope that workers from Department of Energy would turn up to fix the solar light, but nothing was done.

"We have lost count of the number of requests we sent to them and we need lights for the safety of our women and children," he said. "The Department of Energy always says a team is coming over, but no one comes around and the whole of Bua Province is in darkness right now because majority of us need to get our solar lights fixed."

Ratu Orisi said the solar light had been damaged way before Cyclone Winston.

"We have resorted to cheap lanterns sold at Chinese shops as our source of light at home and in the village," he said.

"We have done everything we could to get maintenance work done to our solar lights, but it seems that all our request and hard work have fallen on deaf ears."

Questions sent to Department of Energy last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.