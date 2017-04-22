Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers await solar light repairs

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THE people of Bua in Vanua Levu are waiting for maintenance work done on their solar lights damaged five years ago.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said they requested maintenance work to be done, but no one came around.

"It's really frustrating when we ask people for help, but they don't turn up," he said.

Ratu Orisi said they waited every year with the hope that workers from Department of Energy would turn up to fix the solar light, but nothing was done.

"We have lost count of the number of requests we sent to them and we need lights for the safety of our women and children," he said. "The Department of Energy always says a team is coming over, but no one comes around and the whole of Bua Province is in darkness right now because majority of us need to get our solar lights fixed."

Ratu Orisi said the solar light had been damaged way before Cyclone Winston.

"We have resorted to cheap lanterns sold at Chinese shops as our source of light at home and in the village," he said.

"We have done everything we could to get maintenance work done to our solar lights, but it seems that all our request and hard work have fallen on deaf ears."

Questions sent to Department of Energy last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)