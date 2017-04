/ Front page / News

Update: 11:30AM SUVA Grammar School�s sub junior boys 4x100m relay team goes into the finals this afternoon top seeded to win.

At the end of the 4x100m relays for the youngest grade, the boys from Veiuto recorded the fastest time.

Meanwhile, Adi Cakobau School�s sub junior team recorded the fastest time in the girls sub junior relays.