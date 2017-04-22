Leave bid thrown out

/ Front page / News

THE Supreme Court of Fiji yesterday dismissed New World Ltd's application of special leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The application was made by New World to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision made last year in favour of its former landlord, Bashir Khan, and Vanualevu Hardware Fiji Ltd.

The Court of Appeal's decision on May 27, 2016, affirmed the ruling of the High Court in Labasa made on October 21, 2015 that the agreement of January 25, 2014 between New World Ltd and its landlord, specifically in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the State Claim was null and void because it failed to obtain the written consent of the Director of Lands.

In its ruling yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered New World Ltd to pay the landlord and his company $2500 each.

In the ruling, Justice Saleem Marsoof, Justice Aluwihare Buwaneka and Justice Priyantha Jayawardena agreed with the decision of the Court of Appeal.

The judges agreed that there was no basis for the grant of special leave against the impugned judgement of the Court of Appeal.

"The application for special leave to appeal must therefore be dismissed with costs," the ruling stated.

A joyous Bashir Khan, 70, described the decision as a blessing from above, saying justice had been served.

"The truth will always prevail and I thank our judges of the Supreme Court for their decision because I have fought this case for about 12 years now and it's not easy," he said.

"I now hope that other authorities I have been dealing with will use the Supreme Court's decision as their queue of justice. I did not have an easy time with this company and landlord should be protected by the law.

"The Supreme Court has done justice and I am very grateful."

Mr Khan thanked his lawyer Feizal Haniff of HaniffTuitoga, whom he described as a hardworking counsel who helped him overcome his challenges.