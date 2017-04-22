Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

SODELPA youth wing pledges support for Rabuka

Nasik Swami
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party's youth wing has given its full support to party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka and his vision for the party ahead of the 2018 polls.

Newly-appointed youth wing president Jope Koroisavou said his aim was to bridge the racial gap that the party's youth wing had.

Mr Koroisavou said the youth wing would launch a new strategy next month to include youths from all races in the party.

"The party leader has given us his vision and his desire for the party and that's what we are working towards," he said.

"We are genuinely moving towards what he had already laid it for us and that's why we are behind him. He tried it once, maybe it wasn't right for the time in terms of the 1987 coup and we just hope that people would see the genuine affection in him to do things humbly."

Mr Koroisavou said the youth wing had a comprehensive national council members.

"We currently have a strategy. We will be implementing it next month and until now, we cannot say much on that, but the strategy is designed to have a very comprehensive team that consists of all races."

He said the youth support for the party was widespread.








