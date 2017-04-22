Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

$1.1m giveaway

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, April 22, 2017

A TOTAL of 1202 successful applicants of the Micro and Small Business Grant yesterday received cheques amounting to a total of $1.1 million to pursue their micro business plans.

The disbursement of funds at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, was facilitated by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

This was the 17th phase of the distribution of the grant. Mr Bainimarama said the Government was investing in people's ability and vision for success.

In two years, the initiative has helped about 8000 people with a grant amounting to $7.9m.








