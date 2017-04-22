NFP retorts 'no threat' statement

/ Front page / News

IT'S unfortunate that maligning parties has become Social Democratic Liberal Party's approach to the contest of ideas for the elections, says National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad

Prof Prasad's statement comes after comments by SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka that the inclusion of the former FijiFirst minister Pio Tikoduadua into NFP does not pose a threat to SODELPA, but to NFP itself.

Mr Rabuka also said it was not good for Mr Tikoduadua to come out two years later and inform the public about his disagreements with the current leadership that also led to his resignation from public office in May 2015.

Prof Prasad said these comments were unfortunate and inappropriate.

He said Mr Tikoduadua was an asset to the party because he firmly believed in its principles.

"The statement sounded more like an apology for the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General when he chose to comment on Mr Tikoduadua's revelations of why he resigned from FijiFirst," he said.

"It is also assumptive on the SODELPA leader's part that NFP could join the FijiFirst. The electorate deserve much better than petty assumptions like this.

"It is unfortunate that maligning parties is once again becoming their approach to the contest of ideas for the elections."

Prof Prasad said this was not the way to move Fiji forward.

"Fortunately, the voters will no longer accept non-substantive whispers campaigns, very similar to FijiFirst's campaign in 2014.

"The NFP never was or is in coalition with any political party for the 2018 elections.

"We are fighting the elections on our own because we believe that we have what it takes to move the nation forward. Our party is firmly guided by its own constitution, principles and values.

"Ultimately the voters will decide which party they trust enough to lead them. Whatever permutation they deliver us after the 2018 elections, we are, as they would be, obligated to make good on."

"This is what the will of the people means.

"Many a political party and political leader has come and gone, or evolved. Mr Rabuka himself is a testimony to this fact. But the NFP has remained intact largely because our party is an impregnable principled fortress.

"The 2018 general elections will ultimately separate the wheat from the chaff," he said.