Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, April 22, 2017

WITH the Easter weekend over and work done, a young man decided to have a look around the town he was visiting for the first time.

A host called him and asked what he was up to.

The young visitor replied that he was looking for some "kalamaru" and sweets to take back to the Capital City.

Beachcomber heard that the host thought for some time what "kalamaru" was.

Thinking that the young man was looking for calamari, the host asked him again what he was looking for.

The young visitor replied that he was looking for dried fish, a delicacy mostly for South Indians.

The host had to correct the young visitor and told him that it was not "kalamaru" but "kadwadu" as pronounced in the Hindi language.

Luckily for the young visitor, what should have been kadwadu (dried fish) could have turned out to be squid.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)