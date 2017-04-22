FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

WITH the Easter weekend over and work done, a young man decided to have a look around the town he was visiting for the first time.

A host called him and asked what he was up to.

The young visitor replied that he was looking for some "kalamaru" and sweets to take back to the Capital City.

Beachcomber heard that the host thought for some time what "kalamaru" was.

Thinking that the young man was looking for calamari, the host asked him again what he was looking for.

The young visitor replied that he was looking for dried fish, a delicacy mostly for South Indians.

The host had to correct the young visitor and told him that it was not "kalamaru" but "kadwadu" as pronounced in the Hindi language.

Luckily for the young visitor, what should have been kadwadu (dried fish) could have turned out to be squid.