Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to change health Act

Litia Cava
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THERE is an urgent need to change the Public Health Act which was developed back in 1930 as it is so archaic, says the national advisor for non-communicable diseases, Dr Isimeli Tukana.

Dr Tukuna said Fiji needed to move forward and develop its own Public Health Protection Act which would help to respond to the current health crisis.

"We need to react to the crisis and we need to create a lifestyle through advocacy and we need to deal with the law, it is the law in NCDs," he said.

Dr Tukuna made this suggestion following a presentation made by Fiji National University (FNU) assistant professor general surgery, Basharat Munshi during the Fiji and Apollo Health Forum yesterday that one in every six people between the ages of 24 and 26 years in Fiji was diabetic.

Prof Munshi said a study conducted revealed that 16 per cent of adults in Fiji in 2002 were diabetics and the percentage increased to 30 last year.

He said it was imperative to educate members of the public on the importance of going to hospitals for screening.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)