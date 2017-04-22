Call to change health Act

/ Front page / News

THERE is an urgent need to change the Public Health Act which was developed back in 1930 as it is so archaic, says the national advisor for non-communicable diseases, Dr Isimeli Tukana.

Dr Tukuna said Fiji needed to move forward and develop its own Public Health Protection Act which would help to respond to the current health crisis.

"We need to react to the crisis and we need to create a lifestyle through advocacy and we need to deal with the law, it is the law in NCDs," he said.

Dr Tukuna made this suggestion following a presentation made by Fiji National University (FNU) assistant professor general surgery, Basharat Munshi during the Fiji and Apollo Health Forum yesterday that one in every six people between the ages of 24 and 26 years in Fiji was diabetic.

Prof Munshi said a study conducted revealed that 16 per cent of adults in Fiji in 2002 were diabetics and the percentage increased to 30 last year.

He said it was imperative to educate members of the public on the importance of going to hospitals for screening.