Fiji Time: 11:42 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hospital roofs leak

Mere Naleba
Saturday, April 22, 2017

THE roofs of some hospitals around the country leak during heavy rain.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the ministry was aware of "leaking" issues not only at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva but also in other hospitals.

"The ministry is aware of the issue not only at CWMH but also in other hospitals. And we're trying our best to manage it," she said.

"We're doing our best to address it and also our patients safety is our main priority."

The issue of leaking roofs, especially at the CWMH Maternity Unit came to light after some mothers shared their experience of having to find a dry spot to move their beds and newborns during heavy rain.

A health official said the tarpaulin placed on the roof of the ward did not help much, as water leaked right through it whenever there was heavy rain.

"Most of the ceiling lights and fans at the ward are further damaged because of water leaking from the roof," the official said.

Ms Akbar said maintenance in these hospitals would be carried out soon.

"We have allocated certain funds to these hospitals for maintenance work. Medical superintendents of hospitals have been given some funds to carry out minor maintenance works in hospitals they manage," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)