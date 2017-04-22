Hospital roofs leak

/ Front page / News

THE roofs of some hospitals around the country leak during heavy rain.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said the ministry was aware of "leaking" issues not only at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva but also in other hospitals.

"The ministry is aware of the issue not only at CWMH but also in other hospitals. And we're trying our best to manage it," she said.

"We're doing our best to address it and also our patients safety is our main priority."

The issue of leaking roofs, especially at the CWMH Maternity Unit came to light after some mothers shared their experience of having to find a dry spot to move their beds and newborns during heavy rain.

A health official said the tarpaulin placed on the roof of the ward did not help much, as water leaked right through it whenever there was heavy rain.

"Most of the ceiling lights and fans at the ward are further damaged because of water leaking from the roof," the official said.

Ms Akbar said maintenance in these hospitals would be carried out soon.

"We have allocated certain funds to these hospitals for maintenance work. Medical superintendents of hospitals have been given some funds to carry out minor maintenance works in hospitals they manage," she said.