Fiji Time: 11:43 AM on Saturday 22 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Solar systems for remote schools

Mere Naleba
Saturday, April 22, 2017

The Government plans to install solar systems in all schools around the country that are currently using generators as sources of power.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy yesterday told school managers in Navua that the solar system installation was now happening in Bua Province.

Dr Reddy said the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport was in-charge of installing solar systems in all schools, health centres and nursing stations around the country.

The request for solar systems was put forward by the manager Serupepeli Ratuvukivuki of Beqa/Yanuca Primary School.

Mr Ratuvukivuki said the generator at the school was not an efficient source of power, because they now had computer labs and other electronic gadgets that required power.

"We have good facilities at the school, but the supply of energy is not enough. We are running using only a small generator and in a year we use a lot of money.

"We are looking at installing a solar system," he said.

Dr Reddy said the installation of solar systems in all schools in the maritime islands and rural and remote areas were in the pipeline.

"For the issue of solar system, we have a much bigger plan with the MoIT (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport).

"We have provided them with the list of all schools using generators.

"They have the project in their budget that they will install solar in all schools.

"At the moment I know they are installing solar systems in the Bua schools."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65410.6351
JPY 53.691150.6911
GBP 0.37740.3694
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69880.6658
AUD 0.64790.6229
USD 0.48740.4704

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Cokes17: Moceisawana wins elusive 100m title
  2. Cokes17:No Rerun
  3. Cokes17: Gun problem solved
  4. Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win
  5. Cokes17: Vunibola bags second gold for Wainibuka
  6. Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats
  7. Cokes17: Blue ribbon at rerun
  8. Cokes17: Grammar, ACS favourite for sub junior relay
  9. $1.1m giveaway
  10. Solar systems for remote schools

Top Stories this Week

  1. Death sparks anger Wednesday (19 Apr)
  2. Students question Attorney-General on salaries of ministers Tuesday (18 Apr)
  3. Snake find sparks fear among residents Sunday (16 Apr)
  4. Cokes17: Maia breaks record Thursday (20 Apr)
  5. Ministry looks into couple's concerns Monday (17 Apr)
  6. Money and gold Tuesday (18 Apr)
  7. Pio opens up Monday (17 Apr)
  8. Sawani cheerleaders Thursday (20 Apr)
  9. Search party finds wreck Tuesday (18 Apr)
  10. 30-year record stands Thursday (20 Apr)