Solar systems for remote schools

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy with the Navua school managers after their meeting yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

The Government plans to install solar systems in all schools around the country that are currently using generators as sources of power.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy yesterday told school managers in Navua that the solar system installation was now happening in Bua Province.

Dr Reddy said the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport was in-charge of installing solar systems in all schools, health centres and nursing stations around the country.

The request for solar systems was put forward by the manager Serupepeli Ratuvukivuki of Beqa/Yanuca Primary School.

Mr Ratuvukivuki said the generator at the school was not an efficient source of power, because they now had computer labs and other electronic gadgets that required power.

"We have good facilities at the school, but the supply of energy is not enough. We are running using only a small generator and in a year we use a lot of money.

"We are looking at installing a solar system," he said.

Dr Reddy said the installation of solar systems in all schools in the maritime islands and rural and remote areas were in the pipeline.

"For the issue of solar system, we have a much bigger plan with the MoIT (Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport).

"We have provided them with the list of all schools using generators.

"They have the project in their budget that they will install solar in all schools.

"At the moment I know they are installing solar systems in the Bua schools."