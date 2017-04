/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Blue ribbon winner Shane Tuvusa of Natabua leads his team home in the 4 x 400m relay heat this morning. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 11:17AM RESEMBLING a 100m race, Shane Tuvusa of Natabua and Sailosi Tubailagi of Ratu Kadavulevu School fought neck to neck in the rerun of the 4x400m senior boys heat 2.

Following a big delay this morning when Natabua refused to participate in the rerun, the race gathered the kind of attention worthy of a final event.

Natabua came in first ahead of Ratu Kadavulevu School while Vunisea Secondary School from Kadavu, whose appeal led to the rerun came in at third place.