Cokes17: St Joseph, Jasper win relay heats

/ Front page / News

Update: 10:29AM ST JOSEPH Secondary School added another gold medal to their tally after winning the sub junior girls 4x100m relay heats this morning.

The girls from Waimanu Road - Mrian Oneill, Avelina Navue, Marianne Vela and Helen Cerecere ran a time of 53.20 seconds.

Sacred Heart College and Nasinu Secondary settled in second and third place, respectively.

In heat 2, Jasper Williams High School came first ahead of Suva Grammar School and Lelean Memorial School.

The Jasper team ran a time of 52.15 seconds.