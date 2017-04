/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wainibuka Secondary School gold medalist Atama Vunibola with silver medalist Viliame Salusalu of RKS and bronze winner Mohammed Ali of Kamil College. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 10:10AM WAINIBUKA Secondary School's Atama Vunibola scooped the second gold medal of day 3 of the 2017 Coca-Cola Games now picking up momentum at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Vunibola ran a time of 9.41.58 in the boys 3000 metres.

Second and silver went to Viliame Salusalu of Ratu Kadavulevu School who ran a time of 9.42.22.

Third and bronze went to Mohammed Ali of Kamil College registering a time of 9.42.47.

The old record of 9.06.20 set by Isireli Naikelekelevei back in 1995 still stands.