Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 22, 2017

Update: 9:38AM CAMARI Adilasaqa could not contain her joy this morning and started celebrating a good 20 metres before she reached the tape of the 3000m finals.

The Wainibuka Secondary School student  claimed her schools first gold at the first event of the final day of the games.

Adilasaqa owned the race and had little  competition even from Adi Cakobau School's Vani Loloma and Vika Tuilomana who took silver and bronze respectively.

Results:

1. Wainibuka - 11.16.32 minutes
2. ACS - 11.30.43
3. ACS - 11.39.50









