Cokes17: Wainibuka in easy 3000m win

+ Enlarge this image 3000m champ Camari Adilasaqa of Wainibuka. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 9:38AM CAMARI Adilasaqa could not contain her joy this morning and started celebrating a good 20 metres before she reached the tape of the 3000m finals.

The Wainibuka Secondary School student claimed her schools first gold at the first event of the final day of the games.

Adilasaqa owned the race and had little competition even from Adi Cakobau School's Vani Loloma and Vika Tuilomana who took silver and bronze respectively.

Results:

1. Wainibuka - 11.16.32 minutes

2. ACS - 11.30.43

3. ACS - 11.39.50



